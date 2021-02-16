You are invited to attend a virtual Volunteer Kickoff and Open House for programs and event volunteering with the Alzheimer's Association on Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.
Volunteers will be introducing all the ways people can help (advocacy, community education and outreach, support group facilitators, the Walk to End Alzheimer's) in brief 1-2 minute segments, and starting about 7:20 p.m. they will enter break out rooms in Zoom to allow attendees to "drop in" and speak with volunteers and staff to ask questions and learn more about specific opportunities. The link to register is bit.ly/alzko
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.