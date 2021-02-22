Ohio University Campus Recycling and local restaurant Casa Nueva will be partnering to host a virtual trivia night on Tuesday, March 16 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. The trivia night will be sustainability themed to promote the 8-week campus competition, Campus Race to Zero Waste. The competition has been rebranded this year from what was formerly known as Recyclemania to promote the reduction of waste in a variety of ways. This event is free to the community, and those interested are asked to send an email to es910717@ohio.edu to sign up a team of 3-5 or request to join a team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.