In light of the spring rains, the City of Athens would like to share a link to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) gauging station near the Stimson Avenue Bridge. This station is monitored and reported by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). USGS uses this station to monitor the Hocking River and to predict river elevations. The City has found these predictions useful in preparing for high water events.
Visit https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/hydrograph.php?gage=ATHO1&wfo+rlx or search for "Hocking River Athens Ohio water level"
Please be safe and remember, turn around don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.
