The Nelsonville Water Department will be repairing a main waterline leak in Buchtel on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, between 4 and 7 p.m. The repair will cause a water outage for the Village of Buchtel until the repairs are completed.
Once the water service is restored a boil order will be in effect for the Village of Buchtel until Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 8 p.m. When a boil order is in effect, we ask all who are affected to boil their cooking and drinking water for three minutes before being consumed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.