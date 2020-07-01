Starting July 10, 2020 the Governor has lifted shut-off procedures for the water. We will begin water shut-off's again on July 21, 2020.
Also, effective July 1, 2020 our water rates will increase as follows. The minimum water bill for up to 2,000 gallons will increase from $35 to $37 and the per thousand gallons will increase from $9 to $10 per thousand. This increase is necessary due to Burr Oak Regional Water District increasing our rates.
Glouster Village Council will meet Monday July 6, 2020 at 5 p.m. at the Glouster Masonic Lodge located at 56 Toledo Street. A Finance Meeting will be held at 4:30 p.m. prior to the Council meeting in the same location.
Any questions please give me a call.
