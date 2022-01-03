The Waterloo Township Board of Trustees will meet on the first Wednesday every month beginning in April at 6 p.m. for 2022. All meetings will be held at the Waterloo Township Fire Department. The February meeting will be held on Jan. 27 and the March meeting will be held Feb. 28.
The Annual Financial Report for 2021 is complete and available to view by request to the fiscal officer.
Election of officers for 2021 were held and Cory Russell was elected as president with Gregg Andrews elected as vice president.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.