The Waterloo Twp. Board of Trustees will meet on the first Wednesday every month beginning in February at 6 p.m. for 2020. All meetings will be held at the Waterloo Township Fire Department.
The Annual Fiscal Report for 2019 is complete and available to view by request of the fiscal officer, Kimberly Russell.
