Spend a Night at the Museum. Celebrate Chauncey's outdoor recreational opportunities. Enjoy some artwork. Athens County has a little bit of everything going on this weekend.
Berry Day Week celebration
Berry Day Week will kick off with a ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The ceremony will take place in front of the historical marker denoting the former sit of the Berry Hotel, now the location of the Hangover Easy Diner in Athens. The hotel that was demolished in 1974.
The marker was installed May 23, 2004, during the tenure of Mayor Rick Abel. The current Mayor Steve Patterson will re-commemorate the event by offering a Proclamation that celebrates the hotel and its owners Martha and Edward Berry’s contributions to the city of Athens. A number of businesses have joined the celebration and will feature “Berry” inspired goodies the following week to highlight the effort to save the Mount Zion Baptist Church's windows. The iconic Sandstone structure with its Romanesque inspired window is located on the corner of Carpenter and Congress on land donated to its founding members by the Berrys over 120 years ago.
Ohio University’s new Vice President of Student Affairs Lyn Redington will join the ceremony. The Hotel Berry served as a dormitory for the school in the 1960s and 1970s.
Sponsors include the Mount Zion Baptist Church Board of Directors, City of Athens and Athens businesses.
Night at the Museum
Southeast Ohio History Center will host Night at the Museum from 6-8 p.m. Saturday.
The event's goal is to showcase the region's right ethnic and cultural diversity through first-person interpretation of some of its storied people. This year, the center welcomes Edward and Mattie Berry, the Fife brothers, W.E. Peters, James and Martha Worthington, Loring G. Connett, Frances Dana Gage and Gen. Rufus Putnam.
Children can take photographs with the interpreters and collect fast fact cards from each person.
Tickets are $15 for general admission and $10 for member and student admission.
For information, visit southeastohiohistory.org/events/night-at-the-museum/ online.
Opening reception
CHAUNCEY — The SēD Gallery is pleased to present Remedies of the Future. An opening reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. Saturday at the gallery, located at 48 Converse St., Chauncey, on the main floor.
The gallery will host artistic, creative solutions to the environmental crisis and its consequences organized by artist Brooke Ripley, courtesy of the Original Works Grant from the Graduate College at Ohio University.
Remedies of the Future is a reminder that art can inspire, catalyze and represent change. Visitors are invited to imagine a world where humanity and nature can coexist in harmony and embrace the transformative potential of art to shape the future of the planet.
As the world faces the unprecedented challenge of the climate crisis, Remedies of the Future seeks to inspire hope and ignite action through the transformative power of art. Participating artists offer distinctive perspectives on these pressing issues, utilizing their creative talents to propose novel approaches and raise awareness of the urgent need for action.
Community Trails Celebration
CHAUNCEY — Community Trails Celebration will be held from 2-5 p.m. May 20 at Chauncey Community Park, 8433 W. Bailey Road.
The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration featuring music, food and fun.
A group trial ride will be held at 11 a.m. at the Chauncey-Dover Park Trailhead to the Baileys Trail System. All skill levels are welcome to this two- to three-hour mountain bike ride.
Activities from 2-5 p.m. include music by Athens Blue Combo, kids games with Solid Ground Farm and Community Food Initiatives, a community art project with Passion Works and a a guided nature hike with the Wayne National Forest, bike demonstrations and more.
The event is sponsored by the Village of Chauncey and the Outdoor Recreation Council of Appalachia.
GNCC races
Grand National Cross County (GNCC) will hold its seventh round of racing starting at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday, at Sunday Creek Raceway, in Millfield.
For information, visit gnccracing.com, or contact Kayla Bolton at (724) 464-4898.
'Throuples Counseling'
'Throuples Counseling,' a new play written and directed by Lily Boulard, will be playing at 7 p.m. May 20 at Arts West, 132 W. State St., Athens.
The play is about three people trying to navigate their feelings for each other while in college.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $10.
Superhero 5K
The Friends of Athens County CASA/GAL will host the Superhero 5K at Richland Avenue Park.
On-site registration starts at 9 a.m. with the kids obstacle course race starting at 10 a.m. and the fun run/walk starting at 10:15 a.m.
Other activities include kids games, bounce house and Kona Ice. Friends of the Shelter Dogs will be there with some adoptable shelter dogs.
Participants are encouraged to dress at their favorite superhero.
