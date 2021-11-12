Weekly construction update
Marietta, Ohio (Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021) - The following construction project is anticipated to affect highways in Hocking County. All outlined work is weather permitting. More information can be found at OHGO.com.
Tar Hollow State Park landslide repair - A landslide repair project begins on Nov. 15 on Road 10 at Tar Hollow State Park. The road will be closed between State Route 327 and South Ridge Road. The detour is Forest Road 10 to Forest Road 3 south to Forest Road 2 east to State Route 327. Estimated reopening date: Dec. 15.
