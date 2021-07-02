The following construction projects are expected to impact highways around the county for the week of July 5:
- SR 682 resurfacing - A resurfacing and curb ramp installation project is taking place on SR 682, between 4th Street and the U.S. 33 overpass bridge in The Plains. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 30, 2021
- SR 691 resurfacing - A resurfacing project is taking place on SR 691, between SR 56 and Hocking Parkway (County Road 30). Traffic is being maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: July 30, 2021
- SR 13 bridge deck replacement - One lane of SR 13 is closed between Truetown Road (County Road 93) and Monserat Road (Township Road 332) for a bridge deck replacement project. Temporary traffic signals are in place. Estimated completion: October 1, 2021
- SR 690 tree trimming - A tree trimming project begins on July 6 on SR 690, between SR 550 and U.S. 50. This section will be closed from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: July 30, 2021
- SR 56 landslide repair - A landslide repair project begins on July 6 on SR 56, between SR 691 and Five Points Road (County Road 3). One lane will be closed. Temporary traffic signals and a 14 foot width restriction will be in place. Estimated completion: August 1, 2021
