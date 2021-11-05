Embrey Street Bridge replacement - The Embrey Street/Oakdale Road intersection is closed for replacement of the Embrey Street Bridge over the West Branch of Sunday Creek in Glouster. The detour is Oakdale Road to Water Works Hill to Oak Street to Fairview Avenue to Cross Street to W. Main Street to Poplar Street. Estimated completion: Dec. 30, 2021
U.S. 33 landslide repair - A landslide repair project is taking place on U.S. 33, between the Athens Corporation limits and Pleasant Hill Road. The eastbound and westbound shoulders are closed for drain installation. Most of the landslide work will take place in 2022. Estimated completion: Sept. 1, 2022
