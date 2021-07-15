The following are weekly construction updates for the week of July 19:
U.S. 50 bridge painting — A bridge painting project is taking place on the bridges at the following locations on U.S. 50:
- between Rolling Hills Acres Road (Township Road 1223) and Ervin Road (Township Road 31)
- between Blackburn Road (Township Road 32) and the ramp to U.S. 33. Lane closures are in place.
- Estimated completion: September 15, 2021
SR 13 bridge deck replacement — One lane of SR 13 is closed between Truetown Road (County Road 93) and Monserat Road (Township Road 332) for a bridge deck replacement project. Temporary traffic signals are in place. Estimated completion: October 1, 2021
SR 690 tree trimming — A tree trimming project is taking place on SR 690, between SR 550 and U.S. 50. This section is closed from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Estimated completion: July 30, 2021
SR 56 landslide repair — One lane of SR 56 is closed between SR 691 and Five Points Road (County Road 3) for a landslide repair project. Temporary traffic signals and a 14 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: August 1, 2021
SR 691 culvert replacement — One lane of SR 691 is closed between Monk Road (Township Road 271) and Kimberly Road (County Road 1) for a culvert replacement project. Temporary traffic signals and a 12 foot width restriction are in place. Estimated completion: July 22, 2021
