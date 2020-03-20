The City of Athens announces that West State Street will be closed between North Shafer Street and Miller Avenue on Monday, March 23, 2020 from 8 a.m. until completion for a sanitary sewer repair. There will be no thru traffic, emergency traffic will be maintained.
Motorist are asked to avoid the area if possible. Questions or concerns may be directed to the City of Athens Engineering and Public Works Department, 740-593-7636.
