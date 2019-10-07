Through its Breast Education Screening and Navigation Program, the Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine Community Health Programs (CHP) is providing a mobile women’s cancer screening clinic as part of its mission to improve women’s health in the region.
In collaboration with OhioHealth Mobile Mammography, the Heritage College CHP will offer same-day mammography at the Heritage Community Clinic, 16 W. Green Drive in Athens. The next clinics are Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Wednesday, Oct. 30, at 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Services are available to all women, uninsured, underinsured or insured. Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654 for an appointment.
Services offered include free breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams, navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite. Susan G. Komen Columbus grant funding will be available for qualifying patients to provide financial support for mammograms.
The most current dates, times and locations for upcoming clinics to area counties are located on the CHP online events calendar, or call 740-593-2432 or 800-844-2654.
