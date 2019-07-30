The Heritage College Community Health Programs (CHP) will offer a same-day mammography clinic on Wednesday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. This will take place at the Heritage Community Clinic, located at 16 W. Green Drive, Athens. Services are available to all women, including those who are insured, uninsured or underinsured.
Services offered will include breast health education, PAP tests, breast and pelvic exams and navigation through the continuum of care. Same-day mammography is available provided by OhioHealth Mobile Mammography onsite. Susan G. Komen of Columbus grant funding will be available for qualifying patient to provide financial support for mammograms.
Appointments are required and women should call 740-593-2432 or 1-800-844-2654.
