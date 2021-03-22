The City of Nelsonville announces that Woodlane Drive will be closed at the Monday Creek bridge between Pleasantview Avenue and Sylvania Avenue, starting Monday, April 12, 2021 until approximately Monday, August 2, 2021. The roadway is being closed for the replacement of the bridge over Monday Creek including the approach pavement and guardrail. Please avoid this area and use an alternate route.

