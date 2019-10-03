A state watchdog agency has found that grant funds were inadequately overseen at Ohio University, as well as other higher education institutions in the state.
The Ohio Inspector General’s office reviewed $245,000 in grant funding awarded by the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
The investigation found that OU spent this research funding in correct accordance with the grant’s proposal and agreement.
However, it also found that the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation “did not adequately implement financial policies and procedures to monitor the award and spending of the grant funds.”
The Bureau was also found to be creating and submitting invoices on behalf of OU, contrary to the requirements of the grant agreement.
The Inspector General’s office made its investigation findings public on Tuesday and recommended 11 measures to strengthen the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensations internal control systems. The Bureau has 60 days to report back on how it plans to implement those 11 changes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.