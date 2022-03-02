York Township Cemetery clean-up will be March 14 through March 18, 2022. Items you are wanting to keep, need to be removed prior to March 14 and may be placed back after March 18.
Any questions, please call 740-753-3472.
York Township Cemetery clean-up will be March 14 through March 18, 2022. Items you are wanting to keep, need to be removed prior to March 14 and may be placed back after March 18.
Any questions, please call 740-753-3472.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.