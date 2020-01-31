The York Township held their year-end and 2020 organizational meeting on Thursday, Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m. at the Township Building, located at 15255 Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville.
The trustees have re-elected Tim Warren as president and Ronnie Wend as vice-president for the year 2020. The regular monthly meetings will continue to be held on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the same address.
The York Township financial report for 2019 has been completed and is available for viewing at the township building by contacting fiscal officer, Jane Ann Edwards at 753-3304
