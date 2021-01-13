The York Township held their year-end and 2021 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 4th at 4:30 p.m. at the township building located at 15255 Elm Rock Road, Nelsonville, Ohio.

The trustees have re-elected Tim Warren as president and elected Bill Mellinger as vice-president for the year 2021. The regular monthly meetings will continue to be held on the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the same address.

The York Township financial report for 2020 has been completed and is available for viewing at the township building by contacting fiscal officer, Jane Ann Edwards at 753-3304.

Recommended for you

Load comments