East Elementary School is being torn down to make way for a new school building.

The Athens City School District wants the public’s help in determining what the new elementary school buildings will look like.

The district’s Board of Education will host an “audience interactive presentation” at its regular board meeting planned for Thursday, Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. in the Athens High School auditorium.

Representatives from Schorr Architects and Community Design Alliance will showcase various architectural design styles to the audience. Those who attend will be given “clickers” to give their feedback as to which styles they like and don’t like.

The information collected will be used in design concepts for the new buildings at the sites of East and Morrison-Gordon Elementary schools.

The new buildings will house students in grades kindergarten through third.

