OhioHealth announced cancellation of all elective surgeries and procedures in response to COVID-19 on Tuesday. The announcement came the same day as official orders from the State of Ohio regarding new guidelines for surgeries during the pandemic.
OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, along with all other healthcare facilities in the state, will be suspending all non-essential surgeries, effective at the end of the day March 18. This effort is to help free up beds in hospitals as well as conserve personal safety medical equipment, like gloves and masks.
According to OhioHealth’s website, surgeries will now only be performed if they meet the following qualifications:
- There is a threat to the patient life if the surgery is not performed.
- There is a threat of permanent dysfunction of the patient’s extremity or organ system.
- There is risk of metastasis or progression of staging.
- There is risk of rapidly worsening severe symptoms that are time-sensitive.
These qualifications are in line with what was presented by the Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
“We must take drastic action to ensure we protect the health of current patients and ensure appropriate care for future patients,” OhioHealth echoed on its website.
OhioHealth said in its statement that surgeries will be able to be rescheduled, however the are not scheduling yet, as the duration of the pandemic is uncertain.
The decision was influenced in part by recommendations of the American Hospital Association and the Ohio Hospital Association. Though the suspension of non-essential surgeries is not yet nationwide, the U.S. Surgeon General, the American College of Surgeons and others have recommended the action.
OhioHealth encouraged other health systems to follow suit.
In addition to the the surgical cancellations, O’Bleness has new restrictions on visitations.
- Visitors must now be 18 years of age or older.
- Patients will be limited to one visitor at a time, up to two visitors per day, in most areas of the hospital.
- Maternity patients will be limited to one support person during their entire length of stay.
- In-person Behavioral Health visits will no longer be permitted, due to the common space these require.
- Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Overnight visits will not be permitted, with the exception of end-of-life situations.
Limited exceptions will be made for end-of-life patients and for those with disabilities who need assistance. In addition, any visitors to the hospital will be screened for coronavirus symptoms.
The updated standards for O’Bleness are some of the latest in the effort to combat the spread of the coronavirus. During Tuesday’s press conference, Acton detailed why these efforts are important during the press conference.
“There is no scenario now in which we will not have a surge (of cases),” Acton said, stating that the original predictions stated that 2.2 million Americans will die if nothing is done to prevent the spread. If precautions are taken, that number could be cut in half.
“This is a lot like a war.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.