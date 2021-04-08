ATHENS – Abelardo G. Moncayo, 85, of Athens, passed away Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Kimes Nursing and Rehab Center surrounded by family. Born July 12, 1935 in Quito, Ecuador, he was the son of the late Abelardo Moncayo and Aurelia Andrade de Moncayo
Abelardo spent 39 years as a Professor at Ohio University teaching Spanish literature. He had a true love for writing and would spend much of his spare time creating poetry. In 2004, he became a United States citizen and proudly voted for the first time in the 2008 election. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Yolanda Calderon de Moncayo and their children, Abelardo C. (Meghan) Moncayo, Yolanda A. Moncayo; grandchildren, Alejandro Gabriel and William Javier Moncayo; siblings, Susana and Andrew Moncayo; niece, Susie Campbell; nephew, Davy Campbell; and a large extended family in Ecuador and The United States.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Angela Campbell.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends and family may call upon the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. You may sign the online guestbook or leave the family a message of sympathy at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
