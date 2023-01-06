Ada F. Pratt, 74, of Athens, passed away Thursday December 29, 2022, at Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital.
Born October 7, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Harmon V. and Garnet L. McGlaughlin Keirns. Ada retired from O’Bleness Hospital and she enjoyed reading and going to Florida to the ocean and attending Christ Community Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by her husband Harold B. Pratt, daughters Amy (Joe) Troiano of Glouster and Angie (Mike) Bradbury of Marietta; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and a sister and brother-in-law Norma (Don) Copeland of McConnelsville. Brother-in-law and sister-in-law David (Anne) Pratt, and brother-in-law Neil Pratt (Stacia).
A special thank you to the Ohio Health Hospice, staff at O’Bleness, Amy, Angie, Annie, Stacia, Kim, and Toni. They were great comfort to the family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a stepmother Louise Keirns, mother-and father-in-law Clyde and Phyllis Pratt, an infant brother Carol J. Keirns, brother and sister-in-law Gene (Sandy) Keirns, sister and brother-in-law Carolyn (Roger) Wemer Sr., sisters-in-law Marianne Pratt, and Irene Pratt Foster, nephews Roger “Buster” Wemer Jr. and Tracy Copeland.
Ada’s wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services observed.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
