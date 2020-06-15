NEW STRAITSVILLE – Ada M. Vernon, 92, of New Straitsville, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Crestview Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster.
She was born Nov. 11, 1927 in New Straitsville, a daughter of the late Curt and Evelyn (Dishon) Wilson.
Ada attended the Mt. Zion Community Church and retired from Southern Local Schools after 42 years of service.
She is survived by daughters, Mary Lou (Wiley) Riggs and Susan Moore; grandchildren, David Riggs, Jason Riggs, Jennifer Kitchen, Tiffany Riggs, Ryan Moore, Starla Moore, Tracy Wright, Bobby Vernon, Sean Bartley, Christopher Vernon, Erik Vernon, and Justin Vernon; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Ada was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Vernon; son, Robert Vernon; sisters, Wavyleen Mathews, and Goldie McCune; brother, Virgil Wilson; son-in-law, William Moore; and daughter-in-law, Teresa Vernon.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at them Je Humphrey Funeral Home, 118 W. Walnut Street, Shawnee.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 17 at the Je Humphrey Funeral Home, with the Rev. Richard Fitch officiating.
Interment at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, New Straitsville.
To sign the online guestbook please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
