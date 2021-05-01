Jacksonville - Adam Richard Louis Jago, 38, of Jacksonville passed away on April 5, 2021. He was born on March 6, 1983 in Athens, Ohio. Adam was an avid songwriter and musician and dedicated much of his recent life to turn his dreams into a reality. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his daughter Laynee, who was the light of his life.
Adam is survived by his daughter, Laynee Jane Jago, his paternal grandmother Della Wells, his mother Sharon (Bill) Bycofski, his sister Allie Jago all of Jacksonville, as well as many other family members and friends who were family to him.
Adam is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Jago, his paternal uncle, Shane Jago, his paternal step-grandfather Kenneth Wells, his maternal grandmother Inez Harmon and a special great uncle Jimmy.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at The Barn at Fouts Lake (10919 Scenic Road SE Glouster, Ohio 45732) on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 6-9 p.m. This service will be concluded with a lantern send-off ceremony at dusk. Friends and family are welcome to bring a covered dish and will be asked if any memories would like to be shared as we say our final goodbyes. A graveside service will be held on Monday, May 10 at 1 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery. Morrison Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made for Adam's final arrangements to Morrison Funeral Chapel, 6525 S. State Route 78, Glouster, Ohio 45732. In addition, Adam would request contributions be made to every individual suffering from mental illness and/or addiction in the form of consistent comfort, support, mentorship, love, and respect no matter what phase of the struggle that person may be in. Adam Jago
