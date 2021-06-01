Athens - Adam Ross, 36, Athens, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021, at his residence. He was born Nov. 6, 1984, in Athens, the son of Bill Ross of Athens, and the late Lynn Ross.
He was a 2002 graduate of Alexander High School, he enjoyed hunting, baseball and playing with his daughters.
Adam is survived by daughters, Scarlett Grace Ross and Natalie Lynn Ross both of Athens; his father Bill, brothers John Nathan Ross, and Matthew Alan Ross both of Athens.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, William and Judith Ross and David and Pearl McClain.
Services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Visitation is Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
