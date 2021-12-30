Adrian W. "Bill" Wade Jr., 38, passed away Dec. 26, 2021, in Meigs Holzer Urgent Care, Pomeroy, Ohio.
Born Aug. 2, 1983, in Athens, he is the son of Glenna Hudnell Wade of Nelsonville, and the late Adrian W. Wade Sr. He was a 2001 graduate of Alexander High School. He was a compassionate and loving person.
He is survived by his mother ,Glenna Wade; fiancé, Stephanie Lerum; brothers, Steve Wade and Jamie (Lisa) Wade; sisters, Cheri (Keith) Melling, Wendy (Sam) Graber, Lavada (Chris) Pidcock, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Adrean and Lelah Wade; maternal grandparents, Ernest and Lenora Hudnall, infant brother, Michael Wade; sister-in-law, Cheryl Wade and nephew, Eric Wade.
At his request for cremation, there will be no services at this time.
A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.