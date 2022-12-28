Carbon Hill - Adrienne Elise King, age 44, of Carbon Hill, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan. Born Dec. 18, 1978 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Charles "Gary" Bailey and Carol Peters Bailey.
A graduate of Athens High School, she was a homemaker in the family home. She enjoyed crafts, vacations especially the Smokey Mountains, baking shows on TV, her cats and her family.
Adrienne is survived by her husband, Timothy Louis King; her daughter, Paige King; her son, Noah King; two sisters, Lori (Dave) Parks of The Plains and Jessica (Richard) Coe of Carbon Hill; a brother, Jason (Kristy) Bailey of Parkersburg, WV; eight nieces and nephews; her father and mother in law, Jerry & Pauletta King; two sisters in law, Tammy (Eric) Brooks and Wendy (Chris Six) King; two brothers in law, Jerry (Duana) King and Nathan King; seven nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Varner; her grandparents, Emerson & Florence Peters (Adrienne was named after Granny Florence Elise). A private family service was held at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, 24 Morris Ave., Athens, OH 45701. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for expenses. Adrienne King
