North Port - Agnes Kierst Conant was born in Alpena Michigan on April 19,1922. She died peacefully at home in Florida on April 22, 2022 at the age of 100. She was an Athens resident with her husband Pearl, who owned and operated Texaco Hilltop service station. Agnes was a cafeteria cook at the old Athens High School for 25 years. Agnes and Pearl retired to Florida in 1998. Agnes was preceded in death by her husband Pearl. She is survived by Daughter Patricia Conant Crehore (Frank), 2 Grandchildren:
Frank Jr. and Tracilynn, 6 Great-Grandchildren: Aubrie Moniz, Autumn Mefford, Ashlynne Brewer, Jason Crehore, Justin Crehore, and Cody Crehore. Agnes Conant
To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Conant as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.