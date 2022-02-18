Coolville - Lester Albert Green, Jr., 62, of Coolville, Ohio, left this world in is home on Feb. 13. Al was born to Lester Albert Green, Sr. and Betty Green, who survive him.
Al is survived by his wife Sue; son, Matthew (Kate); grandchildren, Leo and Lexi; son, Justin; brother, Jerry (Dawn); brother, Kenny (Debbie); mother-in-law, Patricia; in-laws, Mark, Jeff (Denise), Cathy (Jon), Maggie (Pat) and Greg (Joan) and special friend, Mike Whitnable.
Al was a beloved son, husband, father, teacher, coach and friend. He graduated from Federal Hocking High School and Ohio University. He was a teacher and coach who loved working with students in the classroom and on the field.
A private service will be held for immediate family this week, and a memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Al's memory.
In lieu of flowers, the Green Family asks that you please make donations to the Federal Hocking Athletic Department to continue his support of their athletic programs.
Arrangements have been entrusted to White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH.
