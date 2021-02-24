BELPRE – Albert Joseph WahlBaker, of Belpre, OH, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021 at home with his wife by his side. Born Jan. 25, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA to Albert Robert Wahl and Kathryn Muriel Fagley Wahl. Albert was 74 years old at the time of his death.
Albert graduated from Olney High School in Philadelphia, PA. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Religion, form Maryville College, Maryville, Tennessee. He earned his Master of Divinity degree from San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo, CA. While exploring how he could be of further service to people in need, he met his wife, Linda S. (Baker) WahlBaker, at a nursing facility in Los Banos, CA. She was his Preceptor in an Administrator-in-Training Program. Later on, they were married. As a married couple, they were inseparable. They enjoyed traveling cross country from West Coast to their home states of Pennsylvania and Ohio, hiking the Sierra Nevada and cross-country skiing.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Robert Wahl and Kathryn Fagley Wahl; his younger brother, William Robert Wahl; and his younger sisters, Kathryn Alice Wahl and Eleanor Elizabeth Wahl; his parents-in-law, Ernest “Ernie” Baker and Genevieve “Jenny” Baker.
He is survived by his wife, Linda WahlBaker; nephew, Eric Wahl and great niece, Isabella “Bella” Wahl of Daly City, CA; brothers-in-law, Jerry (Betty) Baker of Lancaster, OH, Ron (Shelagh) Baker of Columbus, OH, sister-in-law, Judy (Rick) Josten of Mico, TX. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
Special thank you to Dr. Darcy Conner, who visited Albert at home when he was no longer able to travel; Staff at Legal Aid of West Virginia in Parkersburg (particularly Kathaleen, Vanessa, Jill and Cathy); Chuck Dowler and his wife Myrna, from Affordable In-Home Care; Sue Woodward; Amedisys Marietta Home Health and Hospice; and many others too numerous to mention,
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 at the St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, with Fr. Don Horak officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John’s Cemetery Fund, c/o Janet Bell, 2535 Dutch Ridge Road, Guysville, OH 45723-9525, the American Brain Tumor Association or the American Parkinson Disease Association.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.