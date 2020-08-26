Alberta Russell

LOGAN – Alberta Mae Russell, 84 of Logan, died Tuesday morning, Aug. 25, 2020 at the residence of her daughter, Kelly Barkhurst, in McConnelsville. Born Aug. 16, 1936 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Bessie Taylor Rosser.
She attended Waterloo High School and was a homemaker in the family home. She enjoyed shopping, Country-Western music, TV game shows and especially being with her family.
Alberta is survived her daughter, where she made her home, Kelly (Gary) Barkhurst of McConnelsville; two sons, David Russell of Kettering and Jeff (Melissa) Russell of Logan; ten grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Helen Brown of Malta and Evelyn Tavan of Reynoldsburg.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Worden A. Russell in 2007; a son, Thomas Russell; a daughter, Brenda Russell; and a brother, Richard Rosser.
A graveside service will be held Friday at 1 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating. Friends may call Friday 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3901 Briscoe Run Rd., Parkersburg, WV 26104. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
