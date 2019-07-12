Alden Dalzell

ATHENS — Alden Dalzell, formerly of Athens, died peacefully the morning of Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

There will be a Celebration of Life service on July 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, Athens. Pastor Lynn Miller will preside. There will be a light lunch provided at the church after the service.

