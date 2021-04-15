Nelsonville - Alex Moliviatis, 68, of Nelsonville died Friday, April 9, 2021 at his home. Born Nov. 29, 1952 in Westfield, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Loukas Moliviatis and Chrysoula Damaskos Moliviatis.
He received his bachelor's degree from Wesleyan University in Middleton, CT. He had been employed at Prentice-Hall Publishers, Tandy Leather Co., Athens Kinkos Office, and The Primax Group. He enjoyed leathercrafting, IT, web design, music (especially the Blues) and playing his harmonica.
Alex is survived by a daughter, Marissa Moliviatis of Dublin; a son, Michael Torres of Independence, KY; grandchildren Gabriel and Julian Torres; the mother of his children, Mary Torres Moliviatis of Nelsonville; a brother and sister-in-law, John & Tamara Moliviatis of Ithica, NY; and two nephews, Lucas and Christopher Moliviatis.
Cremation has taken place and a memorial service may be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com Alex Moliviatis
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.