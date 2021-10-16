Alfred Cline

Albany - Alfred Bernard Cline, 83, Albany, peacefully passed away to join his wife Esther on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021.
Alfred was the son of the late Ellsworth and Myrtle Queen Cline and grew up on a farm in Vinton County. He married the love of his life, the late Esther Bolin Cline, on February 24, 1958. Together they raised five children who survive him, Claudette Faye Cline Saylor (Gregory), Claudia Jo Cline
Haning (Greg), Donna Darlene Cline Hawk (Phil), Denise Ann Cline Powell (the late John Powell), and Alfred Craig Cline (Fran).
Alfred was raised in Vinton County, one of 15 children, nine sisters and five brothers. He retired in 1993 after 30 years of service from the Athens State Hospital as a carpenter and building maintenance superintendent. He also had a construction business for many years and built many homes in the area. He loved working with wood and building. He also loved farming and raised Hereford Cattle for many years. In the last few years, he had been working on antique Ford tractors which he very much enjoyed.
Besides his children, Alfred is survived by a sister, Ellie Boles of Marion Ohio; grandchildren, Shannon Saylor Coley (Jeff), Eric Norman Saylor, Greg Haning Jr.(Crystal), John Powell (Shelley), Allison Powell Nostrant (Paul), Kristen Gillette (Alex), Angela Mayles (Jesse), Andrea Leedy (Ean), Austin Cline (Heather), and Bryce Cline.; fourteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home in Albany, at noon on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m., an hour before the service.
Face covering is recommended.
