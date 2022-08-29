Albany - Alfred Edward Horton Crow, 105, of Albany, Ohio, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022, at the O'Bleness Hospital in Athens, Ohio. He was born on August 12, 1917, in Great Bend, Ohio, to the late Harry Crow and Maude Allen (Crow) Thornburg. Mr. Crow was a member of the Trinity Congregational Church in Pomeroy, 65+ year member of the Pomeroy/ Racine Masonic Lodge, a Shriner, and a constant and faithful contributor to the Beacon School.

