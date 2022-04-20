Trimble, Ohio - Alfred Thomas Darby Jr., age 82, of Trimble, Ohio, passed away April 19, 2022 at home in Trimble, Ohio.
Alfred was born July 10, 1939 in Murry City to Alfred Sr. and Etta Darby. He owned and operated the Trimble Carry Out and the Darbyland Lumber. Alfred enjoyed the outdoors and sitting on the porch watching birds in the sunshine. He also enjoyed fishing when he was able to. However, most of all, Alfred loved his family and pet dogs.
Surviving are his wife, Arlene Darby; 3 children; 4 step-children; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 1 brother, Kenneth Darby; 2 sisters, Joy (Robert) Roberts and Sherry (Ralph) Sabo; and all the amazing people of Trimble, Glouster, and Jacksonville over the years.
Alfred was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Welma June Darby; and sister, Pam Darby.
Calling hours will be observed on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM, and Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, Ohio with Rev. Dr. Randy Hardman officiating. Burial will be in Taylor Ridge Cemetery, Trimble, Ohio.
