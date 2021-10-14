Alice Howson

Nelsonville - Alice O. Howson, 77, of Nelsonville, passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at the Laurels of Athens. She was born Sept. 13, 1944, in Nelsonville, the daughter of the late James and Audrey Williams Lauderback.
She was married to Merle E. Howson for 51 years before he passed on Aug. 31, 2018.
Alice was a long-time waitress at the former Shafer's Restaurant in Nelsonville. She also worked at Nelsonville TV Cable and Hocking College. Alice had a fun, humorous, and goofy spirit, and easily made friends with anyone she met. She could often be found at Movies 10, certain not to miss the newest show. Family was the most important to Alice and she was always spoiling her grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She and Merle took great pride in their holiday gatherings and outdoor decorations, and she was an extremely passionate Phase 10 player at family game nights.
Alice is survived by her daughter, Julie Howson Conrad of Athens; grandchildren, Sarah Howson Whitmore of Rockville, Maryland and Jarod (Emily) Conrad of Chillicothe; brother, Ronnie (Kathy) Lauderback of Nelsonville; sister-in-law, Janet (Dan) Wright of Michigan; uncle, Ross Lauderback; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and husband, Alice was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Jim Conrad; sister, Johnnie (Bob) Kasler; sister-in-law, Donna (Dick) Baker; and nephews, Jasen Baker and Troy Wright.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service on Friday.
Masks are highly recommended. A livestream of Alice's service can be viewed from the following Zoom link (bit.ly/alicehowson) for those who wish to attend virtually.
The family suggests donations be made in memory of Alice to the Nelsonville High School Alumni Scholarship Fund, PO Box 472, Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
Please sign her online register book at www.cardaras.com
