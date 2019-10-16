ALBANY — Alice Pennell, 95, of Albany, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Kimes Convalescent and Rehabilitation Center.
Born July 26, 1923 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Zena Pinney Tope. She was a retired cook from Ohio University, a member of Union United Methodist Church, a former member of the Albany Grange, and Albany Senior Citizens.
She is survived by sisters, Bessie Loper of Athens and Ruth Dunlevy of Mt. Vernon; brothers, Gerald Tope of Lancaster and Carl and Sharon Tope of Athens; a brother-in-law, Glenn Cline of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin “Tink” Pennell (1972); a daughter, Carol Pennell; sisters, Helen Brown and Mary Cline; a brother-in-law, Jerry Dunlevy; and a sister-in-law, Lois Tope.
Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stewart officiating. Visitation will be noon until the time of service. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery.
You may sign her register book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
