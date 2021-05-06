Athens - Alice E. Winning, 88, of New Port Richey, FL, formerly of Athens died Dec. 30, 2020 at the Medical Center of Trinity in Trinity, FL. Born Sept. 30, 1932 in Columbus, she was the daughter of the late Janet E. Winning Binkley.
A graduate of Athens High School, she attended Ohio University. She had been employed at National Cash Register, Dayton (where she played on the NCR softball team) and retired from the WPC City of Clearwater, FL. She enjoyed Ohio State football and watching the games with the OSU Sun Coast Alumni Club.
Alice is survived by her longtime friend, Karen Lederer of New Port Richey, FL; several cousins including, Judy Acker of Plain City, Connie Adams of Gulf Breeze, FL, Dick (Katherine) Adams of Gulf Breeze, FL, Pam (Roy) Robinson of Shade, Mike Portis of Dayton, Carol (Bruce) Clingman of Dayton, Mary Alice (John) Coomes of Dayton and Tom (Teresa) Winning of Athens.
A family graveside service will be held at New Marshfield Cemetery (Athens County) on Tuesday May 11 at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Rocky Sanborn officiating. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Alice Winning
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.