NELSONVILLE – Allen Mohney, 62,of Nelsonville, Ohio passed away May 16, 2020. Graveside services will be May 22, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Whitmore Cemetery. Viewing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the cemetery. Full obit can be viewed at www.brownfuneralservice.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Mohney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Load comments