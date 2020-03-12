ATHENS- Allen Randall “Randy” Slone, age 58, of Athens died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens. Born Oct. 7, 1961 in Columbus, he was the son of Barbara Sue Graber Slone Darling of Columbus and the late Gordon Randall Slone.
He was a graduate of Central High School in Columbus and had been a resident of Athens for the last fifteen years.
Beside his mother, Randy is survived by a son, Jason Slone of Columbus; several grandchildren; three sisters, Terry (Jason) Crace of London, Laura Temple of Columbus, Linda Saikas of Grove City; two brothers, Timothy Slone of Columbus and Everett Christopher Sloan of Galloway. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private family service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.