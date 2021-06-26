Langsville - Allen D. Stacy, 77 of Langsville, passed away Thursday June 24, 2021 at his residence.
Born July 18, 1943, in Taylorville, WV., he was the son of the late George Dewey Stacy and Gladys Welch Stacy Molden.
He attended the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at Middleport, Ohio. He worked at Athens Mold and Machine, and owned the Little Coal Bucket General Store.
He is survived by his wife Donna Stout Stacy, a brother James Stacy of Canton, a sister Wanda Sharp of Salem Center, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Cecil Lee Stacy, a sister Geraldine Spurlock, and a half-brother Bobby Molden.
Memorial services will follow at a future date due to local circumstances. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home assisted the family in making arrangements. You may sign his register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com Allen Stacy
