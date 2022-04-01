Parkersburg - Amanda Eileen Fisher of Parkersburg, West Virginia 1976 to 2022
Our beautiful Amanda Eileen Fisher left us on Saturday, March 26, 2022
Funeral Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, Ohio
Includes open forum: Please bring your loving memories, stories, thoughts, poems (and related) to share and to celebrate Amanda's life.
Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, Ohio
For details, please visit: www.whiteschwarzelfh.com Amanda Fisher
To plant a tree in memory of Amanda Fisher as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
