Parkersburg - Amanda Eileen Fisher of Parkersburg, West Virginia 1976 to 2022

Our beautiful Amanda Eileen Fisher left us on Saturday, March 26, 2022

Funeral Service: 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, Ohio

Includes open forum: Please bring your loving memories, stories, thoughts, poems (and related) to share and to celebrate Amanda's life.

Visitation: 2-3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, White-Schwarzel Funeral Home, Coolville, Ohio

For details, please visit: www.whiteschwarzelfh.com Amanda Fisher

