MARION — Amanda G. Beasley-Donahue, 40, of Marion, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Marion General Hospital, Marion.
Amanda was born on Jan. 21, 1979 in Marietta to Michael Beasley and Wanda Gail (Coen) Beasley. On July 9, 2016, Amanda married Todd L. Donahue and he survives.
Amanda is survived by her mother and husband, Wanda Gail Beasley-Angus and John Angus of Greenwood, South Carolina; a brother, Christopher Michael Beasley, of Athens; a maternal grandfather, Pearl Coen of Coolville; a mother-in-law, Pat Donahue of Delaware; a-brother-in-law, Brian Donahue, and sister-in-law, Melissa Donahue, of South Lebanon, Ohio; a niece, Brooklyn Donahue of South Lebanon; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Amanda graduated from Federal Hocking High School, Stewart and went on to Ohio Wesleyan University in Delaware, where she received her bachelor’s degree in Zoology.
She will be remembered for her love of her family and friends. She will be missed by everyone.
Funeral Services for Amanda will be held Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. Visitations will be held Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with burial at Old Mission Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Todd Donahue in care of Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.
