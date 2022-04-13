Amanda Riley

Logan - Amanda L. Riley, 43, Logan, passed away Sunday April 10, 2022.
Born January 21, 1979, she was the daughter of Kenneth (Jennifer)
Riley of Athens, and Pamela Coe Jones of Athens. Amanda was a
nurses aid at Pine Hills Nursing Center.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by sons Seth Wade of
Detroit, Michigan, and Keith Wade of Athens; and a sister Elizabeth (Matt)
Graham of The Plains.
Graveside services are Friday at 1 P.M. in Clarks Chapel Cemetery,
with Stanley Strode officiating. Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home is handling
arrangements.
you may sign her register at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
