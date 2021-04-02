ROME, GA – Amin Samir Baitamouni of Rome, GA died unexpectedly on March 26, 2021 while walking in the woods he was mortally struck by a falling tree. He was born July 24, 1997 to Samir Amin Baitamouni and Noha Anis el Tamerji Baitamouni in Beirut, Lebanon. The family immigrated from Beirut to the United States in 2014, and Amin graduated from high school in Dearborn Heights, MI. He continued his education at Ohio University, Athens, OH where he obtained a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering degree in 2020. He began his exciting new career as an engineer with the Kerry Company of Rome, GA, where he happily worked until his death. He will be remembered by his family and friends for his good nature and loving heart.
Along with his parents he will be dearly missed by his second mother, Valorie Worthy of Athens, OH; his treasured siblings, sister, Sarah and brother, Rafik also of Athens, OH and brother, Adam of Dearborn, Michigan. He is survived by his much loved family in Beirut.
The family wishes to thank the Kerry Company, Amin’s coworkers and friends, the community of Rome and everyone who has been so helpful and considerate during these extremely difficult times.
Services according to Islamic law will be held Saturday, April 3 in Michigan.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Amin Baitamouni Memorial account in care of Valorie Worthy at the OUCU, (Ohio University Credit Union, 90 S. Schafer Street, Athens, OH, 45701.) They will be dispersed to the Lebanese needy he loved.
