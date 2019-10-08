GLOUSTER — Amy Beth Kuhn, 55, of Glouster, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 8, 2019, at O’Bleness Memorial Hospital.
Born Feb. 13, 1964 in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Gerry Greazer Holley.
She is survived by a son, Robert (Jodi) Haning; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Jeremy, Domonic, Darrius, Elliyes, Aundreus, Emma, Austin and Paige Haning; and two brothers, Alex and Steve Holley.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Kuhn; a son, Joshua Haning, and a grandson, James Haning.
Services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
