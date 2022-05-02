Glouster - Amy Beth Sawyers, 39 of Glouster passed away Saturday April 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born June 11, 1982, in Casper, WY. Amy enjoyed spending time with her kids, working with flowers and camping out.
She is survived by her husband, Jeff DeGarmore of Glouster; her mother, Valarie Arnold of Glouster; her children, Kenzie Morris, Matthew DeGarmore, and Kyle and J.R. Morris; her stepfather, Stephen Arnold and family; an uncle, Brad Kennard; aunts, Judy Young, Sherry Elliott, and Carol Robertson; special nieces, Breona Sawyers and Alissa Cox; a special cousin, Angel Kennard and her children, Allisyn and Kyler Kennard; and several other cousins.
She was preceded in death by her father, Daryl L. Sawyers; a brother, Matthew Sawyers; maternal grandparents, Bill and Dorothy Kennard; paternal grandparents, Leo and Lucille Sawyers; uncles, Steve and Randy Kennard.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday May 6, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Interment will be in the Burlingham Cemetery, Meigs County. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. Contributions can be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 711 E. Livingston Ave. Columbus, Ohio 43205. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Amy Sawyers
